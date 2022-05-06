MANSFIELD — For the first time, Mansfield will be opening its public school system to students from other districts, and has decided to allow up to 100 out-of-towners at the high school.
School committee members have voted unanimously to take part in the state’s School Choice program starting next school year to address declining enrollment at the high school.
Enrollment of out-of-district students has been capped at 50 ninth graders and 50 10th graders.
There are 1,092 students at the high school and that number is projected to drop to 1,054 in the fall without the addition of outside students. Over a decade ago, the high school’s enrollment was 1,500 students.
“The decline is gradual, so it takes awhile at the high school level to see the impact, unlike, for example at the elementary level where you can more easily translate the student enrollment into the number of classrooms needed,” Superintendent Teresa Murphy said in emailed comments.
School officials say they find it more helpful for the high school to analyze the number of eighth graders and project the following year’s incoming class.
“Each year, we lose approximately 30 eighth graders to vocational/technical/agricultural schools, parochial and private high schools and charter schools,” Murphy said. “Next year we anticipate approximately 240 students to enter grade 9 while this spring we will graduate 320 students.”
The school department has already begun advertising on social media for out-of-district students for next year, and as of earlier this week had eight such students in the registration process.
“We have space for 50 9th graders and 50 10th graders. We don’t expect that we will reach those numbers, but if we do, we are ready for them,” Murphy said.
Some school systems taking part in School Choice are swamped with applications.
“I was glad that we didn’t have to use a lottery for the families who expressed interest in coming to MHS,” Murphy said. “I am satisfied with a slow roll into School Choice.”
What has been the local feedback to the pending change?
“Although our student numbers have declined, our faculty and staff probably don’t feel the fact that there are less students because student needs have become more complex. So, I have heard some staff members express their thoughts that less students would be beneficial,” Murphy said. “On the flip side, some faculty and staff are non-resident parents who will bring their teens to MHS.
“Some residents wonder if this is a costly program for the community; they don’t see that it is revenue positive,” she said.
Sending districts reimburse receiving districts for $5,000 per student, and special education costs are reimbursed by sending districts. Parents and guardians provide transportation to school.
Besides revenue, there are other benefits to School Choice, Murphy said.
“Some staff members see that our Advanced Placement class sizes can accommodate students and we like the wide variety of courses that we currently offer and want to maintain,” she said. “In addition, it’s important to us that we continue to provide the full range of performing arts, athletics and extracurriculars.”
U.S. News and World Report just came out with its annual rankings of public high schools across the country and put Mansfield High at 51st in Massachusetts and 1,306th in the nation. The ranking is the highest in the Attleboro area.