MANSFIELD — Mansfield High School was briefly evacuated Friday morning because of a gas leak in a science lab classroom.
Students were allowed to return to classes after about 15 minutes when firefighters determined there was no gas in the classroom, Deputy Fire Chief John Terry said.
Firefighters were called to the school just after 8:30 a.m. for a report of a gas leak in the classroom.
Terry said the odor was traced to a leaking valve that was discovered when a student turned on the gas during instruction in the science lab.
“They did exactly what they were supposed to do,” Terry said. “They shut off the gas immediately.”
The odor, which actually is an additive to gas, was confined to the room and did not spread anywhere else in the school, according to the deputy chief.
When firefighters arrived and used gas detection meters, Terry said, they found no readings for the presence of gas in the room.
Eversource officials responded to the school and confirmed the leak came from the valve.
The valve is expected to be repaired over the weekend.
