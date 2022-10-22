mansfield high building front
Town meeting was held Thursday night in the Mansfield High School auditorium.

MANSFIELD — Mansfield High School was briefly evacuated Friday morning because of a gas leak in a science lab classroom.

Students were allowed to return to classes after about 15 minutes when firefighters determined there was no gas in the classroom, Deputy Fire Chief John Terry said.

