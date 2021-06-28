MANSFIELD — Melissa Heeden, a veteran teacher at Mansfield High School, has won the 2021 William Spratt Award for Excellence in Teaching High School Social Studies.
The award is given out annually by the Massachusetts Council for the Social Studies.
Heeden has been teaching for 16 years, 14 of which have been at Mansfield High. She coached volleyball for 13 years, teaches ninth-grade world history, 10th grade U.S. history and a 11th and the 12th grade elective social history through sports. She created the sports history elective four years ago.
She was nominated for the award by fellow social studies teacher Julia Atwood.
In a statement, Atwood said Heeden’s passion for social studies and desire to help her students are just two of the many traits that make her a fabulous teacher.
“Melissa is a hardworking and dedicated educator whom I have had the pleasure of working with for the last 14 years,” Atwood said.
“I have collaborated with her on countless occasions and designed two courses with her over the years. I have watched her give countless hours to Mansfield High School as both a teacher and a coach, and I have seen how the students look to her for guidance,” Atwood said.
Heeden lives in Mansfield with her husband and their two children.
“This is a very special recognition for a very deserving teacher,” Principal Mary Watkins said. “Melissa is an outstanding teacher, and her students love her classes and her enthusiasm.”
An in-person awards ceremony for Heeden and other winners will be held in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.