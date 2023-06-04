Hundreds of graduating seniors in dark green caps and gowns filed onstage at the Xfinity Center for Mansfield High School’s 145th Commencement Ceremony.
Hundreds of graduating seniors in dark green caps and gowns filed onstage at the Xfinity Center for Mansfield High School’s 145th Commencement Ceremony.
The ceremony, celebrating the 312 graduates of the Class of 2023, took place Sunday afternoon.
“Pomp and Circumstance” was played by the school band as graduates took their places in folding seats on the stage. Friends and family, bundled up in coats and jackets to ward against an unseasonable chill, watched on from the audience seating, where a roof protected them from the light drizzle that began during the ceremony.
Two large screens set up at either side of the stage ensured that everyone in the audience had a good view of the students as the ceremony began. Caitlyn Zajac, class president, welcomed everyone to the event before Teresa Murphy, superintendent, began her remarks.
She began by acknowledging the people who supported the graduates, such as their families, before offering some advice.
“Appreciate both the ‘then’ and the ‘now’,” Murphy said, referencing a project done by a specific Mansfield graduate, Benson Delaney. Through this “then-and-now” project, Delaney had compared photos of Mansfield landmarks in the past with his own photos taken at the same location in the present day.
Murphy used Delaney’s project as an opportunity to reminisce on memories the class may have had, before turning her focus to the future. “Expect the unexpected along the way,” she said.
She added, “Be prepared to avail yourself of the unexpected by being open and ready.”
In his speech, Drew Sacco, salutatorian, reflected on his journey to commencement. “I made real friends who helped me along the way,” he said, and urged the graduation class to, “[Celebrate] our journey of little moments that got us to this one big moment.”
Sacco’s speech was followed by a performance by the school band, including its senior members. The band performed “Arabesque” by Samuel Hazo and was directed by Justin DeJoy.
Like other speakers Amelia Allen, valedictorian, reflected on both the past and the future in her speech.
“Each person has persevered through some of the most unusual four years of high school to sit here today,” she said, acknowledging not only the COVID-19 pandemic but other, more positive developments of the past four years in science and technology.
“The past informs the future,” she added.
Allen also sought to remind fellow graduates of the importance of kindness. “Remember…that everyone shares a universal humanity, no matter how alike or different they are from yourselves,” she said.
Her speech was followed by a performance by the school orchestra of “Orchid” by Yukiko Nishimura. The orchestra was directed by Gail Colombo.
Russ Booth, principal, delivered a final speech. “You’re not ready yet,” he told students, before emphasizing the importance of preparation instead of readiness. Readiness, he told students, is not always necessary for success.
“Preparation, courage and perseverance…are the pillars on which success is built,” he said.
Have an interesting bit of news you’d like to see mentioned in the Along the Way column? Email it to Natasha Connolly at news@thesunchronicle.com.