MANSFIELD — Two students who will be studying computer science in college have been named valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2022.
The valedictorian is James Li. He plans to attend the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the fall, studying computer science. The salutatorian is Sasanka Ponnaganti. He plans to attend the University of Maryland at College Park in the fall, studying computer science.
Li, the son of Jun Li and Jie Zheng, played soccer for the Hornets and was on the math team for all four years of his high school career, and was math team captain his senior year.
He was co-founder of the school’s debate club as a sophomore and was a member for three years.
He was also a member of the Spanish Honor Society, model senate and National History Day competition
He volunteered for the Student Service Corps as a sophomore, National Honor Society, Food Pantry, Mansfield Children’s Center, and the Columbus Day Youth Soccer Tournament
Ponnaganti is the son of Ravi Ponnaganti and Madhu Ponnaganti.
He was captain of the school math team and founder and captain of the debate team.
He played for the Hornets’ tennis team and received a varsity letter in that sport.
He was a volunteer with the Student Service Corps and the local food pantry and also volunteered at the local children’s museum
He was a member and volunteer for the National Honor Society.
“All of our graduates this year have shown tremendous resiliency and determination after the uncertainty of the past few years, and we applaud each of them for their hard work,” Principal Timothy Tichacek said.
Mansfield High School will hold its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Xfinity Center.