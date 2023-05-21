MANSFIELD — Amelia Allen and Drew Sacco have been named Mansfield High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for the Class of 2023.
MANSFIELD — Amelia Allen and Drew Sacco have been named Mansfield High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for the Class of 2023.
Allen is the daughter of Kate and John Allen.
Allen took several Advanced Placement classes throughout her high school career. She was also captain of the math team and ran for her school’s cross country team. Allen also won the Harvard Prize Book Award for her school.
Beyond her high school, Allen has performed and done set design for a number of productions through the Uncommon Theater Company. She is also part of the company’s improv troupe.
Allen expressed excitement at being named valedictorian. “It recognizes a lot of effort being put in, dedication and commitment … especially during COVID, being able to persevere through that,” she said.
Allen will attend the Honors College at North Carolina State University-Raleigh this fall, where she plans to major in biomedical engineering with a minor in ethics.
Sacco lives with his parents, Steve and Brenda Sacco. He also has two older siblings currently in college.
“One of the things that’s always been stressed in my family is ‘Do your best,’” Sacco said.
To him, that meant prioritizing academics, though he was still able to play both football and lacrosse in high school. Sacco was named MIAA Student Athlete of the Month in March and was the recipient of a Hockomock Scholar Athlete Award. Another award he received was the Yale Book Prize Award.
Sacco is also a member of his school’s National and Foreign Language Honor Societies.
In addition to that, he did volunteer work through his church, the Bethany Congregational Church in Foxboro.
Sacco plans to major in geosciences at Penn State University.
