The Student Service Corps of Mansfield High School plans to collect cash to benefit refugees affected by the war in Ukraine.
The donation period will be the week before and the week after school vacation -- April 11-15 and April 25-29.
Student volunteers will collect donations at a table during lunch periods.
Containers will be located in the high school office and at the welcome window throughout the day, as well. The public is welcome to drop off donations at the welcome window entrance.
The group is working with the administration to a find a reputable charity to give the money to.
The SSC group volunteers help in the high school, within the district and in the community throughout the school year.
They are planning a trip to work at the Boston Food Bank in April.