MANSFIELD -- They’re smart. They’re motivated. They love trivia and ping pong.

They’re Mansfield High School’s Quiz Bowl team -- sophomore Rishi Pendyala, junior Dhruv Jain, senior Aleks Kozlowski, junior Vishal Ramesh, junior Yuv Sakhalkar and junior Danielle Golub. Together they have qualified for GBH’s High School Quiz Show, a televised academic tournament in its 14th season on air.

Jessica Zandan can be reached at 508-236-0330.