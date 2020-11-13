MANSFIELD — Authorities are investigating an intrusion into virtual classes at Mansfield High School in which an unknown individual made racist and vulgar comments.
School Superintendent Teresa Murphy said Friday the school department, local police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s office are actively investigating the incidents, which occurred Thursday morning during three school-hosted virtual meetings with students present.
The individual gained access to three high school Google Meets and made racist, vulgar and offensive comments, Murphy said in a statement.
Teachers immediately closed the meetings and notified the administration. At no time was the individual visible on camera, according to Murphy.
“We decry the obscene statements made by this individual and apologize to the students and staff for the highly unwelcome and upsetting interruption to their class session,” Mansfield High School Principal Mary Watkins said in a statement.
“The statements that were made run contrary to the very core of our values at Mansfield High School. If any student who was witness to these incidents needs support, I encourage them to reach out to an administrator or other trusted adult for counseling or assistance,” Watkins said.
Murphy said the school department “will work diligently with students and staff to make sure this type of incident does not happen again.”
The superintendent said school officials will review protocols and security measures for virtual classrooms.
Murphy notified high school parents of the incidents by email.
Earlier this year, a similar incident occurred during virtual classrooms in Foxboro while they were using the Zoom app.
In the spring, when the coronavirus pandemic exploded and schools and businesses switched to Zoom, hackers were “Zoom-bombing” sessions to spout racial epithets and vulgar language.
The incidents prompted an FBI warning about security while using the apps and an investigation.
