MANSFIELD — About a month after Police Chief Ron Sellon was placed on paid administrative leave, the town hired a private firm to investigate the still mysterious circumstances surrounding his absence from his job.
Sellon was placed on administrative leave with pay on Oct. 29, 2021, for reasons still undisclosed by Town Manager Kevin Dumas and select board members.
The mystery is costing the taxpayers about $388,000 a year for two chiefs. Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth was named acting police chief and received a $47,000 bump in pay, which the town’s lawyer says he is entitled to by law for the extra responsibility.
Sellon, the police chief for nine years, made over $177,000 in the last fiscal year. His three-year contract is up in March 2023.
The town hired a private investigative firm, Matthews & Matthews, LLC, according to a document the town manager’s office released to The Sun Chronicle Thursday.
The document, a letter to the town manager dated Nov. 30, 2021, states the firm “has experience in conducting confidential investigations of this nature.”
“The Company will conduct its investigation and provide to you a written report setting forth the factual information obtained upon its conclusion,” the letter says.
The nature of the probe is not revealed in the document nor is the cost. The billing rates are $175 an hour for one investigator and $300 per hour for two.
The company conducts investigations for corporations, municipalities and law firms among other organizations. Its investigators include former law enforcement officials with experience probing the murder of MIT Officer Sean Collier during the Boston Marathon bombing investigation, the Boston “Big Dig” fraud investigation, and the Catholic Church sexual abuse investigation within the Boston Archdiocese, according to the firm’s website.
NBC10 Boston reported Thursday that they filed a public records request for the document.
The Sun Chronicle has requested a copy of a report when one is completed by the firm and what the final tab will be for taxpayers.
When reached for comment, Sellon issued a written statement.
“I welcome a prompt and professional review of this circumstance and, if one is conducted and the process stripped of politics and gamesmanship, I am confident that I will resume my post,” he said.
“I am proud of my service to the Town of Mansfield and looking forward to continuing to serve the public as Chief,” Sellon said.
The Sun Chronicle published a report on April 18 that said Sellon was on paid administrate leave. This information came after the newspaper filed a public records request. The original results given by the town to The Sun Chronicle, however, did not address some of the issues brought up by the newspaper under the Freedom of Information Act, forcing The Sun Chronicle to appeal to the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Public Records Division. The secretary of state’s office has since ruled in The Sun Chronicle’s favor.
The newspaper is now seeking other records from the town.
The report followed a select board meeting on March 16 during which then-board member Steven Schoonveld raised the topic about Sellon’s absence, noting that Ellsworth was named acting police chief.
Board Chairman Neil Rhein said later that he could not comment, citing privacy laws.
Ellsworth took on the acting chief role on June 15, 2021, almost a year ago.
Sellon told The Sun Chronicle in June that he was taking vacation time with his family. In a Twitter post on July 22, he praised the staff at Brigham & Women’s Hospital regarding surgery on his left arm.
Payroll records show Sellon used a combination of sick and personal time prior to being placed on paid administrative leave.
Mary Connaughton, the director of transparency at the Pioneer Institute, said town leaders should have disclosed more information sooner to taxpayers about what is happening at the head of its public safety department.
“HR (human resources) is one thing,” Connaughton said, referring to the reason the town manager gave when asked about Sellon’s status during the March 16 select board meeting.
“Asking who the police chief is in the town, that’s not HR. That’s an operational question that every citizen has a right to know,” Connaughton said. “When there is a veil of secrecy it only breeds suspicion.”