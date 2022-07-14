MANSFIELD -- The former band director at Norton High School and the Boston University Band will now be playing a new tune in Mansfield.
Justin DeJoy has been hired as the new Mansfield High School Band director and music teacher, school Superintendent Teresa Murphy said Thursday.
Much of DeJoy’s instrumental ensemble experience is in instructing the marching arts. He has taught the Methuen High School Marching Band since 2014 and the Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps since 2016. Most recently, he worked as the director of bands at Norton High School and with the Boston University Band.
DeJoy has extensive experience designing and instructing curricula for music theory, music appreciation, percussion and recording arts. His primary instrument is the euphonium. However, Murphy said he has experience with all traditional brass, woodwind, and percussion instruments, as well as voice, guitar and piano.
DeJoy has committed to engaging with the community through parades and other local events and has created numerous opportunities for his students to showcase their talents, according to the superintendent.
“He has proven that he has the skills necessary to run a robust music program and is committed to enriching the lives of his students through the performing arts. We look forward to the new and innovative experiences he will create for our students and our entire school community,” Murphy said.
DeJoy has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education from the University of Massachusetts Lowell and holds a Massachusetts Professional Certification in K-12 music education.
Additionally, DeJoy received the 2017 Massachusetts Music Educators Association Promising Music Educator Award and was named the Male Spartan of the Year for the Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps.
“I know that Justin will bring a fresh approach and a steady hand to raise the bar for an already established program. Our band students are in good hands for years to come,” said Mansfield High School Assistant Principal Matt McGuire.
“We've already seen how he has jumped right in and made everyone feel comfortable. He seems so at home working with the MHS band students. Watching them work together I would have thought that Justin had been teaching them for years,” McGuire said.