Train Commuters
Buy Now

A commuter train arrives at the Mansfield train station in January 2018.

 Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle

MANSFIELD — The town plans to hold two public work sessions, the first one Wednesday, on proposed changes to the downtown train station area.

The other session is scheduled for Feb. 15, and both will begin at 7 p.m. in the community room of the Public Safety Building, 500 East St.