MANSFIELD — The town plans to hold two public work sessions, the first one Wednesday, on proposed changes to the downtown train station area.
The other session is scheduled for Feb. 15, and both will begin at 7 p.m. in the community room of the Public Safety Building, 500 East St.
They will be the third and fourth public forums in the past six months on the Station Revitalization Overlay District, often referred to as the Transit-Oriented Development zoning district.
The sessions will be recorded by Mansfield Cable to be posted online and broadcast at a later date.
Under development by the planning board since late 2021, the proposed changes grew out of the 2020 Master Plan’s recommendation to encourage and pursue desirable development downtown and near the train station.
Potential zoning updates would amend the boundaries of the current TOD District and address development standards for height and density, bringing the by-law further in line with the state’s MBTA community guidelines, Economic Development Director Christopher McDermott said.
VHB, an engineering and design firm based in Watertown, has been contracted to design a new roadway extending from Chauncy Street in the south, crossing the freight lines north of the Commuter Station, before connecting with a new roundabout at the intersection of North Main and County streets.
The zoning changes are expected to go before the June annual town meeting.
“This proposed thruway will provide safe vehicular, bike, and pedestrian access to the potential development and the Commuter Rail Station, drawing traffic away from the adjacent neighborhoods,” McDermott said. “This roadway will also open up access to town-owned land to the north for passive recreation purposes.”
“It is anticipated that the zoning updates and related transportation improvements will foster centrally located, walkable, private development opportunities in close proximity to the Commuter Rail Station while maintaining that neighborhood’s historic character,” McDermott said.
The work sessions will include opening comments from town staff, followed by a presentation from BETA Group Inc., who has been contracted by the town to assist in drafting the proposals, and Jenn Goldson of JM Goldson who led the development of the Master Plan.