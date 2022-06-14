MANSFIELD — A Juneteenth event celebrating the end of slavery in the United States is set Thursday evening at Harry Chase Park, 6 Old Colony Road.
The inaugural Mansfield Juneteenth Freedom Day is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The theme of the event will be Mansfield’s history regarding slavery and its subsequent anti-slavery history.
Lorrie Renker, vice president of the Mansfield Historical Society, will share her research on the Leonard family’s enslaved, and Debra Britt, president of the National Black Doll Museum, will discuss Mansfield’s antislavery history.
Additional speakers will include Town Manager Kevin Dumas, state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, and state Rep. Ted Philips, D-Sharon.
The Mansfield High School Choir, led by Laura Brophy, will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
The event is sponsored by the town and Mansfield Democratic Town Committee.
In addition, the third annual area-wide Juneteenth celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Capron Park in Attleboro.
The celebration will include art, food, vendor markets, education, community group booths, and live entertainment celebrating African-American heritage.
It is hosted by the Attleboro Juneteenth Committee along with the National Black Doll Museum.