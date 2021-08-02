MANSFIELD — A homeowner scared off a would-be burglar who walked into an unlocked basement Monday afternoon, police said.
Police responded about 12:30 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a break-in in progress on Maverick Drive. The intruder had left the scene by then after being confronted by the homeowner, and police searched for the car he fled in but couldn’t find it, according to a press release.
The culprit was described as a black man wearing a COVID-19- style medical mask, dark pants and a black hoodie.
The getaway car was described as a silver-sedan, possibly a Volkswagen.
“Investigators are focusing on the fact that this may have been a targeted attempt and not a random crime,” Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said in a statement.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage can contact Detective Ken Wright or the detective tip line at 508-261-7356.
