MANSFIELD — The property tax burden this year is being shifted toward homeowners to offset rising values of industrial property, though the typical home has surpassed the half a million dollar mark.
Select board members at the annual public hearing on taxes last week voted unanimously for the shift from the commercial side for the fiscal year that began July 1.
As in past years, board members strive out of fairness to spread the tax impact fairly evenly.
“Lowering the shift places more of the burden back on the residential taxpayer,” Chief Assessor Daniel Brogie said.
Businesses this past year had been paying 34% more than residences, and that will decrease to 18%.
The average single family home is valued at $506,400, and that homeowner’s property tax bill is estimated to run $7,682, subject to final tax rate approval, Brogie said.
The typical home last year was valued at $484,900, with the tax bill coming in at roughly $7,448.
“We know the residential market is strong,” Brogie said.
This year was a full property revaluation year, which now takes place every five years in cities and towns in Massachusetts.
“Industrial values are so much higher than last year,” select board member Steven Schoonveld said.
Home values last year also rose but business values dropped slightly.
Board member Jess Aptowitz pointed out many area towns have either higher or lower taxes.
“We’re in the middle of abutting towns,” Aptowitz said. “People say taxes are high.”
The select board member also highlighted taxpayers saving utility costs with the town having its own electric department.
Last year, tax rates, which have to be approved by the state Department of Revenue, were for homes, $15.36 per $1,000 assessed valuation, and for commercial, industrial and personal property, $22.58 per $1,000 assessed valuation.
There are about 5,500 homes in Mansfield.
The total valuation of all property in town comes to $4,525,570,080, up from last year’s $4.1 million.
Tax bills will be mailed by Dec. 31, and the due date for those third quarter bills is early February, with fourth quarter bills due in May.
Any tax increase for Fiscal Year 2021 is split between the third and fourth quarters, making up for the first and second quarters, bills which are estimated or preliminary and had already been mailed.
Applications for property tax abatements must be received in the assessor’s office by early February, with the deadline for exemptions April 1. For more information, visit www.mansfieldma.com.
