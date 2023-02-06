MANSFIELD -- Three residents have been honored with the Fifth Annual Mansfield Community Service awards.
The awards are presented to volunteers who exemplify the spirit of public service by sharing their time, talent, and energy for the betterment of the community.
Andrew Fleischmann, a freshman at Mansfield High School received the youth award.
In eighth grade, he served as Mansfield’s Project 351 Ambassador. Ambassadors are selected by educators to represent each of the 351 towns and cities in Massachusetts and support fellow students in running community service projects.
As Mansfield’s ambassador, Fleischmann led school spring 2022 service projects including a clothing drive to benefit Cradles to Crayons, an Earth Day Cleanup project at Borderland State Park in Easton, and a Hope and Gratitude Walk to raise money for global community service projects affiliated with Project 351.
Last summer, he was selected by Project 351 to volunteer at a school supply backpack-filling drive at Gillette Stadium. He served last fall on a student panel for the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents to speak on equity issues facing today’s youth.
Also last fall, Fleischmann, as part of a 9/11 Service Project, coordinated a local drive to create care packages for local veterans and local troops serving overseas. He coordinated a group of peers to sort items and paint memorial rocks for local veterans. And he was selected by Project 351 to help assemble more than 700 care packages in Boston.
At MHS, among other activities, Fleischmann is active with Best Buddies, a club that pairs teens with and without disabilities to become friends and enjoy social opportunities. He is also coordinating with MHS and Our Daily Bread to support the local food drive.
“Andrew’s enthusiasm for this work is admirable and contagious. He is passionate about helping others and making our schools, community and state a better place," his nominator said.
Adult award
The adult award went to Gail Gilman, who has served on the Cultural Council for the past four years -- three of those as chair, where she has been heavily involved in grants and programs.
"Throughout that time, the committee has relied on Gail’s vast breadth of local and cultural knowledge, as well as her unwavering support for all things Arts, Culture and Humanities in Mansfield," select board member Neil Rhein said.
In 2019, and again in 2022, Gilman played a key role planning Mansfield’s Fall Festival at Fulton Pond.
"Her stellar organizational skills, coupled with her passion for the arts, helped the town host successful festivals, despite obstacles as large as a worldwide pandemic and as mundane as imperfect weather," Rhein said. "Gail’s warmhearted awareness of the less fortunate within the community is perhaps what best defines her approach to civics. She strives to keep charitable works at the forefront of the Council’s decision making."
Gilman has also volunteered to support the West Side Benevolent Center.
Lifetime Achievement
The Lifetime Achievement award went to Kim Piro.
"Over the past 20 years, including countless hours of volunteering and advocacy, Kim Piro has had a positive impact on thousands of children and their families in Mansfield and well beyond," Rhein said. "Through Kim’s relentless efforts, she has enhanced acceptance, understanding, and integration of individuals with special needs in our schools."
Her efforts started in 2002 while volunteering in her daughter Jamie’s classroom at the Robinson School.
"That’s when Kim recognized that many typically developing children were unsure of how to interact with Jamie, her autistic daughter," Rhein said of the former psychiatric social worker.
Piro read a story to help the other children better understand the challenges faced by those with autism, and saw a big difference in the way Jamie’s classmates were treating her.
Soon after, Piro developed and launched the iCARE program, which stands for Introducing Children to Acceptance through Reading and Education, which touches on general differences to more specific disabilities, including autism and Down Syndrome.
"Through iCARE, Kim has helped empower and engage a generation of young learners in our community to be more inclusive and accepting of their peers and others with special needs," Rhein said.
Piro has shared her program with 37 schools in Massachusetts and 12 other states.
Piro also created the Jamie Fund that provides financial support to sustain the iCARE program in Mansfield and other communities.
The Jamie Fund awards scholarships to graduating seniors who will be pursuing a college degree in special education and who have demonstrated a commitment to special needs education and awareness.
Donations are accepted at jamiefund.org, and the fund has awarded $47,000 in scholarships.
Piro has also been an active volunteer with Special Olympics of Massachusetts since 2008. She served on the board of the Mansfield Schools Special Education Parent Advisory Council for 15 years, 12 of those as president.
Her now-grown daughter Jamie reads to children in local elementary schools to raise awareness of children with special needs, and some of her former classmates are becoming teachers and bringing the iCARE program into their classrooms.