MANSFIELD -- During the investigation of a house fire on Stearns Avenue early Tuesday morning, fire officials discovered chemicals used to manufacture illegal narcotics, police said.
The fire was reported just after 1:45 a.m. at 48 Stearns Ave., near Route 106, and no injuries were reported, according to police.
Upon arrival of fire crews, all occupants of the Colonial-style home were out of the house where there was a fire in a second-floor bedroom.
The blaze was quickly knocked down by firefighters, police said.
During the initial investigation to determine a cause, Mansfield fire investigator Ryan Rousseau discovered what appeared to be chemicals used in the manufacturing of unlawful narcotics, according to police.
The state Fire Marshal’s Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division and Clandestine Lab Enforcement Team are assisting police detectives at the scene.
Investigators wearing white protective suits carried bags outside the house.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Crews were still on the scene removing items from the house at 10 a.m.
The Sun Chronicle will update this story as more information becomes available.
