MANSFIELD -- Several area fire departments responded to a house fire early Saturday morning near the center of town.
The blaze was reported about 2:25 a.m. but was confined to the basement at 3 Farm Pond Path, the fire department said.
"The fire was quickly extinguished thanks to the early detection of the fire by the smoke alarms, the quick activation of 911 by the resident, and the quick work by the firefighters," fire officials said. "We were able to keep the damage caused by the fire to a minimum and everyone got out of the house safely."
The cause of the fire was under investigation but is not considered suspicious, officials added.
Fire departments from Foxboro, Norton, and Easton helped at the scene and or covered the Mansfield fire stations.
North motorcycle crash
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A motorcyclist was injured Friday night in an accident on Interstate 95.
The crash was reported about 8:30 p.m. on I-95 North.
The male cyclist was first reported down on the highway pavement and unconscious but regained consciousness and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
The middle and high speed lanes were closed.
City youth missing
ATTLEBORO -- City police are asking for the public's help locating a teenager who fled a local group home.
Jovany Pena, 14, fled the group home around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, police say.
Home staff believe Pena may have been picked up by someone driving a green Toyota Rav4 and may be in the Taunton area, police added.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Attleboro Police Department Detective Division at 508-222-1212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.