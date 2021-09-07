MANSFIELD — The town plans to hire its first economic development director.
Select board members, at the recommendation of Town Manager Kevin Dumas, recently voted for the new post.
The director will coordinate and plan economic development projects and public relations and marketing initiatives.
Other duties will include assisting business applicants with local permitting and providing research and guidance to existing and potential businesses.
Another task will be to help businesses move to or relocate within town and expand.
Overall, the director will be the go-to contact for economic development.
The position, which is being advertised, has a salary range of $77,398 to $92,498.
It’s being paid for with budget funds freed up by lower than anticipated insurance costs, Dumas said.
The Industrial Development Commission and finance committee have also been pushing for the economic development director.
The town manager and select board have taken other key steps over the past year-plus concerning economic development.
A public relations firm was contracted and it helped develop a fairly new website for local economic development.
