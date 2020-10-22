MANSFIELD — Police K9 Ronan and his handler, Officer Michael Fitzgerald, came in second place at a recent regional explosive ordnance competition.
Ronan and Fitzgerald participated in the New England competition held two weeks ago by the United States Police Canine Association, according to Police Chief Ron Sellon.
More than 30 canine teams participated in the event, conducting several searches designed to evaluate their ability to detect explosives in different locations.
Ronan and Fitzgerald scored 298.67 out of 300 points.
The organization holds competitions across the country to maintain high canine standards, according to Sellon.
“Ronan is a tremendous asset and is a direct result of the work Officer Fitzgerald has put into it,” the chief said. “Mike is a promising young officer that the community can be proud of. It’s important to hire the right people but just as important to provide growth and development opportunities so that today’s officers can become what our citizens need tomorrow.”
Ronan, a 2-year-old German shepherd, and Fitzgerald completed ordnance training in March.
The dog joined the department last year after the department’s K9 unit was revived after about 30 years.
In addition to being able to detect guns and explosives, Ronan is trained to track missing persons and criminal suspects.
Sellon said he wanted the K9 unit trained in explosives and gun detection because those skills fit with an overall school safety plan and help the department during summer concerts at the Xfinity Center.
