MANSFIELD — A local lawyer has been given a public reprimand by the state Board of Bar Overseers for violating rules of professional conduct in a divorce case.
Michael P. Knight failed to have a written fee agreement, charged an excessive fee and failed to act with diligence for his client to finalize the divorce, according to the board.
Knight, a lawyer since 1992 with no prior record of discipline, waived a hearing on the matter and reached an agreement with the board for the reprimand.
The order by the board, which investigates complaints against attorneys, was handed down last month.
Knight orally agreed to represent the client for a flat $5,000 fee but collected another $12,500 from the client. The board noted Knight reimbursed the client the additional $12,500.
The divorce was eventually finalized after Knight, whose office is in the Cabot Business Park, withdrew from the case.
