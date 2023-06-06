state supreme judicial court

Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court

MANSFIELD — A local lawyer has been given a public reprimand by the state Board of Bar Overseers for violating rules of professional conduct in a divorce case.

Michael P. Knight failed to have a written fee agreement, charged an excessive fee and failed to act with diligence for his client to finalize the divorce, according to the board.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.