MANSFIELD -- If you are heading indoors in any public location in town, you don't have to mask up anymore starting Monday, but you are advised to do so anyway.
The local board of health Thursday voted to rescind the mandate it implemented Jan. 12 requiring everyone over age 2 to wear a mask in public spots, including all stores and restaurants.
Skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in town and in Massachusetts in general, had led to the mandate, with board members concerned about the highly contagious omicron strand circulating. Case numbers since have plummeted.
Despite lifting the mandate, the Board of Health strongly encourages residents and visitors to continue to wear masks or face coverings when indoors at public locations.
“A multi-layer approach of mitigation efforts by the entire community including vaccination, mask-wearing, frequent hand washing, and staying home and testing when sick continues to slow the spread of COVID-19” Public Health Agent Amy Donovan-Palmer said.
The mask mandate for municipal buildings remains in effect.
Eighty-two residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and were in isolation as of Friday, the Board of Health reported in its latest update. The mandate was enacted when active cases had peaked at 400.
And as of Jan. 26, there were 41 cases of students testing positive for COVID and were in isolation and three employee cases, according to www.mansfieldschools.com.
The student figure had been 171 and staff number 21 before the town mandate. There have been 782 total student cases and 115 staff cases.
Overall, 4,030 residents have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, with 3,917 having recovered. So far, 31 residents have died from COVID, with the last on Jan. 28, the board of health said.