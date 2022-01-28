MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Cultural Council and Keep Mansfield Beautiful are looking for local artists to give historical post office relay stations around town a facelift, but you only have until Tuesday to apply.
The handful of remaining stations resemble mailboxes and were used for years to temporarily hold mail for postal carriers on their delivery routes. However, the boxes are now rusting and in desperate need of beautification.
There are relay boxes on West, Church and Brook streets, and a local artist recently painted one at the corner of Copeland Drive and West.
The plan is to have the boxes painted into creative public artwork this spring, well before the town’s 250th anniversary celebration in 2025. The theme of the submissions is the history and culture of Mansfield.
Interested artists can download an application for the program from the town’s website at www.mansfieldma.com.
Applicants are asked to submit proposed sketches for the four sides of the relay stations.
Applications are due Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Mansfield Local Cultural Council office at town hall.
Artists will be chosen by March 10 by a Public Art Committee including members from the Mansfield Cultural Council, Keep Mansfield Beautiful, the Cultural District and Historical Society. Artists will receive a $250 stipend.
For more information go to Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MansfieldLCC.