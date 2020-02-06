MANSFIELD — Residents and town officials often have to wait up to a half-hour or more for a 200-voter quorum to be reached at town meetings.
Turnout has indeed been a struggle at times, as is the case in most area towns.
Select board member Steven Schoonveld brought up the subject at Wednesday night’s select board meeting, suggesting a pre-town meeting event to boost attendance.
Schoonveld said he learned at a Massachusetts Municipal Association session that other towns hold such events.
“There were some really nice ideas,” he said, specifically mentioning a “community fest.”
Such an event could include information tables for residents to learn more about items and issues coming up at town meeting, and there might also be free food, he said.
Residents could also get an up-close look at town vehicles or other items such as school boilers slated for replacement, Schoonveld suggested.
“You start town meeting on time, you get a knowledgeable town meeting, and less chance of a second night, just a more effective, engaged community,” Schoonveld said. “There are no illusions of attracting 1,000 people. Just try to get that 500 to every spring town meeting.”
While turnout at that annual town meeting has reached about 500 residents a couple of times, attendance often is much smaller.
“It really takes an issue to build a quorum,” Schoonveld said.
Proposed marijuana regulations in 2017 sparked about 450 voters to attend town meeting.
Town meeting two years ago brought out nearly 400 voters when rooster regulations were debated.
However, last year’s turnout numbered just 278 voters.
“Out of 15,000 voters in town, that is a small number,” Schoonveld said.
Select board member Frank DelVecchio pointed out the issue of town meeting attendance has been bantered about for years. He mentioned holding community budget meetings.
“I think in the end you get more people participating,” DelVecchio said.
“It’s an opportunity to really reach out and get some questions ahead of time that a lot of people have and try to get out of there by 11 p.m.,” Schoonveld said.
Select board member Neil Rhein suggested offering childcare for parents at town meeting.
“A fraction of people decide how to spend a $100 million budget,” he said. “That’s the current system we have.”
A resident in the audience advocated for a charter review to consider doing away with town meeting and going with a town council, as North Attleboro recently did.
“I believe in a town council/town manager (form of government) to energize democracy and for the future of the town,” said Allen Bryer, who serves on the master plan steering committee and open space committee.
Select board member Michael Trowbridge backed the idea.
“I feel Mansfield has been ready for a council for a number of years,” Trowbridge said. “I think it’s time for a charter review.”
Town Manager Kevin Dumas will contact School Superintendent Teresa Murphy about the ideas for boosting town meeting turnout.
