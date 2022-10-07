MANSFIELD -- A local man has been identified as the window washer who died after falling from the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston.
Robert Melo Jr., 50, a former longtime Norton resident, died when he fell between five and seven stories to his death Wednesday, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office confirmed Friday.
His death remains under investigation but Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told reporters outside the library Wednesday that the incident was a “tragic accident.”
Authorities said Melo was working inside the 115-foot tall glass pavilion of the nine-story building when he fell shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials were looking into whether Melo suffered from a medical emergency when he fell.
Alan Price, director of the library and museum, told reporters Wednesday that the window washer had worked safely in the building for many years.
Melo was an employee of Attleboro-based Gaeta Window Cleaning which was hired to pressure wash the property. The company has been cleaning the library’s windows for years and conducts pavilion window cleaning twice a year, according to Price.
Owner Kevin Gaeta said Melo has been cleaning windows for 30 years and cleaned the library for 15 years.
"He was a great guy. He was the best at what he did," Gaeta said.
The library and museum was closed to the general public after the accident and again on Thursday. It was open on Friday.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Boston police and Hayden’s office are investigating the circumstances of the accident.
