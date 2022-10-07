JFK Library

The John F. Kennedy Library

 SUN CHRONICLE FILE PHOTO

MANSFIELD -- A local man has been identified as the window washer who died after falling from the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston.

Robert Melo Jr., 50, a former longtime Norton resident, died when he fell between five and seven stories to his death Wednesday, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office confirmed Friday.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.