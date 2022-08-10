ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man accused of stabbing his neighbor last week was ordered held without bail Wednesday following a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court.
Jason Moore, 39, of Station Pointe Apartments, was deemed a danger by Judge Steven Thomas after the judge heard arguments about the incident and Moore’s stints in jail for domestic assault and robbery.
Moore’s lawyer, James Caramanica of Attleboro, is appealing the order to superior court.
Moore was arrested at the apartment complex shortly after 3 a.m. after his 43-year-old neighbor reported he had been stabbed in the stomach.
The neighbor was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Moore denies stabbing anyone and has pleaded innocent to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, home invasion and malicious damage of property.
During the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Eric DeMoura said Moore should be kept in jail as a dangerous person prior to trial because of his past propensity for violence.
The prosecutor said the defendant was sentenced to serve 18 months of a 2 ½-year jail term for domestic assault and battery in 2013 while on probation for a prior incident with the woman.
In addition, Moore served 2 ½ years in jail for robbing a Domino’s Pizza deliveryman in a case in Norfolk County Superior Court in 2001, DeMoura said.
His criminal record also includes probation violations, demonstrating that if released Moore would not comply with court orders, the prosecutor argued.
But Caramanica argued that his client’s troubles were all in the past and that he been employed in the fast food business, rising from being a line cook to becoming an assistant manager at the McDonald’s in Norton.
The defense lawyer said it is not clear that the knife police found is even connected to the case or that his client committed the stabbing.
Caramanica said the alleged victim was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, slapping a cigarette out of her mouth outside in the parking lot.
He said the woman, who was in court, supports Moore and disputes statements attributed to her in the police report regarding the stabbing.
Caramanica pleaded with the judge to release his client with a GPS bracelet to live with relatives, who support him, in Hyde Park.
The case was continued to next month.
Meanwhile, DeMoura told the court the case was being referred for consideration by his superiors for presentation to a grand jury for indictment.
Unless Moore gets Thomas’s ruling overturned, he can be held without bail for up to 120 days while the prosecution prepares for trial.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.