Jason Moore arraigned 8-5-22

Jason Moore stands during his arraignment in Attlleboro District Court Friday while his lawyer, James Caramanica of Attleboro, at left, looks down in court papers.

 By DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man accused of stabbing his neighbor last week was ordered held without bail Wednesday following a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court.

Jason Moore, 39, of Station Pointe Apartments, was deemed a danger by Judge Steven Thomas after the judge heard arguments about the incident and Moore’s stints in jail for domestic assault and robbery.

