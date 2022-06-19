NORTON -- A Mansfield man is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on auto theft charges related to the theft of a pickup truck parked at a Route 140 gym.
Michael Lambert, 47, was arrested in West Bridgewater after he was stopped by police in that community a short time after the incident about 8:20 p.m. Friday, according to Norton police Lt. Todd Jackson.
Lambert is accused of stealing a truck from the parking lot of Planet Fitness at 175 Mansfield Ave. (Route 140) while the owner was inside the gym.
The victim told police it appeared Lambert allegedly entered the gym and took the keys to the vehicle, according to Jackson.
The victim was able to give a description of the man who stole his Dodge Ram pickup and police broadcasted the information to surrounding towns before West Bridgewater police reported they stopped the vehicle, Jackson said.
At the time of his arrest, Jackson said, Lambert allegedly had a dozen driver’s licenses belonging to other individuals and a small amount of alleged cocaine.
Lambert was ordered held in custody without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. Courts in the state are closed Monday for the Juneteenth Holiday.
Lambert faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine and 12 counts of receiving stolen property for licenses found in his possession.