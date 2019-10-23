FOXBORO — A Mansfield man faces drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in which police say they seized a knife and containers filled with what they believe to be marijuana and liquid THC, authorities said Wednesday.
George L. Johnson, 23, of 37 Bird Road, was freed on $1,000 cash bail after pleading innocent this week in Wrentham District Court.
In a news release, police said Johnson was stopped by Officer Paul Politsopoulos on Main Street (Route 140), just south of Chestnut Street, about 9:15 p.m. last Friday.
After he was stopped, Johnson allegedly reached into the backseat area of the car and accessed the trunk in an effort to hide backpacks. Inside the backpacks were 20 jars containing the suspected marijuana, 13 vials of THC, a double-edged knife and brass knuckles with a knife blade attached, according to police.
Police also seized cash and say the suspected marijuana weighed just over two pounds.
THC is the chemical in marijuana that produces a euphoric effect.
Johnson faces charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon.
