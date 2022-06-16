MANSFIELD — A local man arrested two years ago in an online child sex sting on Boston’s North Shore is serving a two-year jail sentence after pleading guilty to multiple charges.
William J. Duggan Jr., 47, who was living on Elm Street when he was arrested in August 2020, was sentenced June 1 after pleading guilty to a five-count indictment in Lawrence Superior Court.
Duggan communicated over the course of several days with an undercover Newbury police officer posing as the 14-year-old girl on the Kik social media app and on Google’s messaging service, according to court records.
He traveled to Amesbury and rented a hotel room believing he was going to have sex with the purported girl only to find out he was caught in a police sting, authorities said.
Before making the trip, Duggan sent the undercover officer photos of himself either nude or partially clothed on three occasions and then told the officer he rented a hotel room, according to authorities.
After he completes his jail term, Duggan will be on probation for three years.
Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman ordered him to continued mental health counseling and obtain sex offender’s counseling, according to court records.
In addition, Duggan will have to submit to random drug and alcohol testing.
He pleaded guilty to enticing a child younger than 16, possession of child pornography and three counts of sending obscene matter to a minor, according to court records.
Duggan’s arrest came after an investigation by Newbury police and the Massachusetts Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the help of Mansfield detectives Kenneth Wright and Derek McCune.