MANSFIELD -- A local man has been arrested on charges alleging he rented a North Shore hotel room believing he was going to have sex with a 14-year-old girl only to find out he was caught in a police sting, authorities said Tuesday.
William J. Duggan Jr., 46, of 698 Elm St., Mansfield, was arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court on charges of enticing a child under the age of 16 and three counts of sending obscene matter to a minor.
Before his arrest Monday, authorities said Duggan communicated with the undercover police officer posing as the 14-year-old girl on the Kik social media app and on Google’s messaging service. The communications allegedly took place over the course of several days starting at the end of July.
He allegedly sent the undercover Newbury officer photos of himself either nude or partially clothed on three occasions and then told the officer he rented a hotel room in Amesbury, Carrie Kimball, a spokesperson for the Essex County District Attorney's office, said.
The defendant agreed to meet at another location Monday ostensibly to pick up the teen when he was arrested without incident, Kimball said.
"He was fully aware that the person who he was communicating with was a 14-year-old girl," Kimball said.
A prosecutor said in court that Duggan brought along massage oil and lubricant, according to the Newburyport Daily News.
Newbury Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski, who was the undercover police officer, told The Sun Chronicle Tuesday that the investigation was ongoing with the help of the Massachusetts Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Newbury police were assisted in the investigation by Mansfield detectives Kenneth Wright and Derek McCune.
The court set bail for Duggan at $15,000 cash with conditions, including an order to have no contact with anyone under 18 who is not a relative. He is also banned from using the internet or social media and he must wear a GPS bracelet to track his whereabouts, Kimball said.
Duggan was still being held at the Middleton House of Correction Tuesday afternoon, according to the Essex County Sheriff's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.