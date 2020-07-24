ATTLEBORO — A convicted drunken driver who was arrested twice in two months last year was sent to jail Friday after flunking a court-ordered alcohol test three times, including one result he blamed on eating chicken Marsala.
Devasis Chatterjee, 64, of Mansfield, was ordered held without bail pending a July 31 probation violation hearing in Attleboro District Court.
He was arrested Friday on a probation warrant issued by the court after he flunked alcohol tests a third time Friday morning.
Chatterjee was placed on probation for two years in December with orders to abstain from alcohol and has to take a portable test at home.
He pleaded guilty to driving drunk twice in four months last year. Both incidents involved minor accidents, including one on Route 106 in Mansfield, but no personal injury.
He had served 30 days of a six-month jail sentence, which was suspended with probation and participation in a 14-day in-patient treatment program.
Chatterjee, a former medical researcher at Brown University, was in court Tuesday for a second violation but was given a break at that time. He blamed eating chicken marsala, a dish made with wine, according to court officials.
In rejecting pleas by his lawyer, Matthew Carter of Attleboro, to place Chatterjee under home confinement, Judge Edmund Mathers reminded the defendant of his two previous breaks at avoiding jail for the alleged probation violations.
