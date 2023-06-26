ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man was arraigned Monday on a charge of stealing a Pride sign from the Norton town common where several signs have been repeatedly stolen or vandalized.
Thomas Callan, 60, of 142 Church St., had an innocent plea entered on his behalf in Attleboro District Court to a misdemeanor larceny charge.
He was released on his own recognizance and his case was continued to August.
Earlier this month, Norton police began an investigation after it was reported that Pride signs on the common, put there to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, were stolen or vandalized.
To try to determine who was responsible, police placed covert surveillance cameras on the common.
Police allege Callan is the man captured on video stealing three signs about 5:10 a.m. on June 22. He is believed to have left the area in a gray Ford Ranger pickup truck with an extended cab and a decal in the center of the rear window, according to police.
In addition, one of the signs had an Apple Air tag on it, enabling police to track it to an area near Callan’s home in a densely populated neighborhood, according to the report.
During a visit to Callan’s home, Mansfield police officer Gregory Martel spotted several metal frames for signs strewn in his yard but no Pride signs, according to the report.
Callan was arrested last Friday morning by Mansfield police for allegedly driving without a license and driving an unregistered motor vehicle. He was driving a gray 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck, which police say matched the description of the vehicle on the video near the town common.
Callan was described by Mansfield police as someone similar to a sovereign citizen or “one who does not recognize the authority of the government,” according to the report.
Police said Callan refused to give identifying information during the booking process.
The license plate on his pickup, which police say was not legitimate, is associated with the Records Ministry of His Holy Church. Its website offers IDs and licenses, police noted in the report.
Subscribers recognize that “the government of the church is the oldest government form known to man, preceding all other forms including the social compact,” according to the police report.
During an appearance in court last Friday on the motor vehicle charges, Callan refused to give any identifying information to court officials and was ordered held without bail over the weekend.
A judge pleaded for Callan to cooperate with the probation department or he would be held for the weekend but he refused.
During his arraignment Monday, a probation officer told the Judge Edmund Mathers that Callan again refused to give any information. His identity was confirmed by jail officials at the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, the probation officer told the judge.
During the proceeding, Callan told the judge he tried to retrieve his license and registration for the police officer when he was arrested. He also cited a section of law he said would make it illegal for him to give the probation officer his Social Security number.
“I’m not a threat to anyone or society,” he told the judge.
Callan could not be reached by The Sun Chronicle for comment. The phone number listed in court papers has been disconnected and he has no other listed telephone number.
The case was investigated by Norton Detective Nicholas Precourt. Mansfield Detective Patrick Pennie, Martel and officials with the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications assisted.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.