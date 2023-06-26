Thomas Callan
Thomas Callan is arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court.

 DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man was arraigned Monday on a charge of stealing a Pride sign from the Norton town common where several signs have been repeatedly stolen or vandalized.

Thomas Callan, 60, of 142 Church St., had an innocent plea entered on his behalf in Attleboro District Court to a misdemeanor larceny charge.

