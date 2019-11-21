ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man whom a prosecutor called "a danger to the community" was ordered held without bail Thursday after being charged with drunken driving twice in four months.
Devasis Chatterjee, 64, of 8 Serena Allen Way, pleaded innocent to drunken driving and related charges in Attleboro District Court.
Chatterjee was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday after he allegedly collided with a motorist near Route 106 and Copeland Drive in Mansfield. After driving off, the motorist followed him and called police, according to court records.
Police caught up to Chatterjee on Route 106 near Newton Street in Mansfield, over a half-mile from the collision, and arrested him after a subsequent investigation, according to court records.
Chatterjee and the motorist were not injured and there was only minor damage to the vehicles, police said.
Inside Chatterjee's car, police found a bottle of whiskey on the floor in a paper bag and an open bottle of whiskey on the passengers’s seat under a pizza box, according to court records.
The driver who followed Chatterjee told police he struck curbing, drove up on sidewalks and “was all over the road” before he was stopped, police said.
During a bail hearing, Assistant District Attorney Kendall Poirier argued that Chatterjee should be held without bail because he now has three pending cases, including two drunken driving arrests.
Chatterjee was charged in May with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and in July with drunken driving. After the July arrest, he was ordered to obtain alcohol treatment, according to the prosecutor.
Poirier said his arrests in a short period of time and his issues with alcohol show that he “represents a danger to the community.”
Chatterjee’s lawyer, Ted Koban of Attleboro, said his client has no other record other than the recent allegations. He argued that his client is a diabetic and suffered a reaction Wednesday night.
Judge Daniel O'Shea agreed with the prosecution, revoked the bail on the defendant's previous drunken driving case and ordered him held without bail.
In addition to drunken driving, Chatterjee faces charges of driving to endanger and driving with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
Chatterjee is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference.
