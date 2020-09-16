NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A Mansfield man has been charged with assaulting two women after they confronted him and a friend about the shooting of an opossum.
Police were called to the area of Prospect and West streets about 11:15 p.m. Monday and were told one of two men shot the opossum in a tree with a pellet gun near the home of one of the women, according to court records.
The woman heard the shooting and words were exchanged before she and her niece were allegedly assaulted when they went to take a photo of the suspect’s license plate.
Michael J. Borden, 31, 23 Cavan Crossing, Mansfield, was subsequently arrested and pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court Tuesday to assault charges. He was freed on $500 cash bail and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims, according to court records.
Borden is accused of kicking the woman in the face, punching the niece and dragging both by the hair across a driveway. He said he knocked the cellphone out of the woman’s hand during the incident before a fight ensued, according to court records.
Firefighters and an ambulance were called to the scene but the individuals involved declined medical treatment at that time.
Borden, who was with another man, denied shooting the opossum and is not charged with doing so, according to court records.
The pellet gun was not recovered, police said.
Capt. Joseph DiRenzo said Wednesday that police are still investigating the shooting.
The bloodied opossum was taken to Nature's Nurse Wildlife Rehabilitation in Franklin, a nonprofit organization that nurses sick, orphaned and injured wildlife back to health.
Stacey Cobb, a state-licensed wildlife rehabilitator and owner of the facility, said the animal, named Hope, is on the mend after undergoing surgery at Rowley Animal Hospital in Rowley.
“It was pretty horrific,” Cobb said in an interview Wednesday. “It had been shot in the face.”
X-rays on the opossum revealed two pellets lodged in its body, one of which was in the animal's jaw after it entered through an eye.
Rowley Animal Hospital veterinarian Danielle DiBoot performed surgery to remove the pellets and had to remove Hope’s eye, Cobb said.
“Hope is stable but we’re not sure whether it’s going to be released” back into the environment, she said. If it is not, the opossum will be placed in an educational setting to teach people about animal cruelty.
