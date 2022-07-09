SEEKONK -- A 28-year-old Mansfield man was arrested on several charges this past week, including assaulting a Seekonk police officer with a large knife.
Police on Tuesday responded to a tow yard in the south end of town for a reported break-in in progress around 9:40 p.m..
Upon arrival, officers found a man matching the description of the suspect, Police Capt. Matthew Jardine said.
"It was immediately observed that the subject was armed with a large, machete-like knife, which was attached to his waistband," Jardine said. "Officers gave verbal commands to the suspect and he initially appeared to be compliant. Once officers made contact with the subject, the male party started resisting and physically fighting with the officers. During the altercation, one of the officers sustained injuries from the suspect’s ... weapon."
The officer was taken by a town ambulance to a medical facility and later released, Jardine said.
Eric A. Wein, 28, of Mansfield, was arrested.
Wein was charged with attempted breaking and entering, possession of burglarious instrument, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest.
Wein was arraigned on the charges Wednesday in Taunton District Court.