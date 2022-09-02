Mansfield police cruiser

ATTLEBORO — A judge ordered a Mansfield man charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend’s cat held without bail Friday, saying he found allegations against the defendant “sadistic and depraved.”

After a pretrial detention hearing, Attleboro District Court Judge Edmund Mathers deemed 29-year-old Kaylab Diederichs a dangerous person.

