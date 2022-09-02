ATTLEBORO — A judge ordered a Mansfield man charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend’s cat held without bail Friday, saying he found allegations against the defendant “sadistic and depraved.”
After a pretrial detention hearing, Attleboro District Court Judge Edmund Mathers deemed 29-year-old Kaylab Diederichs a dangerous person.
Diederichs, of 265 North Main St., is charged with punching his girlfriend and assaulting her 6-year-old cat Thursday night. He pleaded innocent to domestic assault and battery and cruelty to animals.
Fighting to contain her emotions, the 41-year-old woman testified her cat, Mama Mittens, had to be euthanized at Tufts Veterinary Emergency Services in Walpole.
“Because of the extent of her injuries I had to put her to rest today,” she told the judge moments before he granted her request for a restraining order.
The cat suffered several injuries including two puncture wounds, a broken leg, lung trauma and a possible fractured skull, according to a police report.
The woman testified she came home Thursday night and found blood on the bathroom walls and sink. She said she could not find her cat and feared Diederichs harmed her because he previously threatened to kill the animal.
The woman testified Diederichs punched her twice in the face when she confronted him about her fears and that she then fled to a friend’s apartment to call 911.
Police say they responded to the apartment about 8 p.m. Thursday and arrested Diederichs after a subsequent investigation.
They say they seized a utility knife and a bloody shirt, and that Diederichs’ arms were covered in scratches from the cat.
The woman testified she found the pet, a gift from her brother about two months ago, hiding after Diederichs was arrested. She said the cat was bleeding and growled when she tried to pick her up.
The cat was taken to Tufts by Animal Control Officer Jeff Collins.
Assistant District Attorney Alexandria Murphy said the defendant had no prior arrests in Massachusetts but had a criminal record in five other states amounting to 32 pages.
After hearing arguments and testimony, Mathers noted the police report also indicated Diederichs allegedly made vile remarks about his girlfriend to police and even threatened an officer.
The judge also said the evidence was compelling that the defendant made good on his threats to kill the cat.
“That is such a sadistic and depraved thing to do to a cat. A grown man,” Mathers said.
Under the state’s dangerousness law, Diederichs can be held without bail for up to 120 days while the prosecution prepares for trial.
The case was continued to the end of the month for a pretrial conference.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.