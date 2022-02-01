MANSFIELD -- A local man has died after crashing into a tree in a snowmobiling accident in New Hampshire over the weekend.
Derric Harper, 36, was driving a snowmobile south on the Corridor Trail 20 in Pittsburg, N.H., about noon on Friday when the accident occurred, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Monday.
The trail is in northern New Hampshire, near the Canadian border.
Three others were injured in separate snowmobiling accidents over the weekend, according to the department.
While traveling a downhill, bumpy section of the trail, Harper lost control of his snowmobile and struck a tree off the side of the trail, officials said in a statement.
He was thrown from the snowmobile and suffered "substantial injuries," the officials said.
Harper was following behind a companion on another snowmobile who turned around when he realized Harper was no longer behind him.
The companion found Harper lying off the trail beside his damaged snowmobile and was helped by bystanders who came upon the crash.
The Pittsburg Fire Department responded to a 911 call and took first responders on a rescue snowmobile across about a mile of trail to the crash scene.
Harper was taken to a waiting ambulance that then to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, N.H., where he was later pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation, however, the department said conservation officers are considering inexperience to have been a primary factor in this crash.