MANSFIELD -- A Stearns Avenue man was arrested after authorities found an alleged methamphetamine lab at his home where a fire erupted early Tuesday morning.
Robert S. Triggs, 48, of 48 Stearns Ave., is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon at Attleboro District Court, according to state police.
He faces charges of possession with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, two related drug possession charges, and of committing a drug violation near a school zone, state police said.
Triggs was taken into custody about 9:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inn in Foxboro several hours after the fire brought firefighters and police to his Mansfield home.
Triggs lives at the home with his parents, according to authorities.
The blaze was reported shortly after 1:45 a.m. and all occupants were out of the Colonial-style house when firefighters arrived.
No injuries were reported.
The fire ignited in a second-floor bedroom and was contained to the room by firefighters.
The fire was extinguished in about four minutes with minimal damage to the home, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
“The fire crews did a great job. The fire was kept to that one bedroom,” he said.
During the initial investigation to determine a cause, Mansfield fire investigator Ryan Rousseau discovered what appeared to be chemicals used in the manufacturing of unlawful narcotics.
Local fire officials then notified the state Hazardous Materials Team, the state police bomb squad and the Clandestine Lab Team assigned to the state Fire Marshal’s office.
Authorities say the manufacturing of methamphetamine involves the combination of volatile chemicals that can cause fire or explode.
Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Fire Marshal's office said the cause of the fire "was consistent with a chemical reaction."
Police shut down a portion of Stearns Avenue near the home and detoured traffic for about nine hours while authorities collected evidence and conducted an investigation.
At some point while processing the scene, investigators rendered it safe.
The investigation by local police and fire officials and state police is continuing.
But David Procopio, a state police spokesman said, “evidence gathered at this time suggests the chemicals and related items in the home were being used to manufacture methamphetamine.”
At the scene, investigators wearing white protective suits and masks carried bags outside the house and placed them on a blue tarp on the front lawn.
A command post was set up outside the house and state police from the fire marshal's office were going in and out of a Department of Fire Services technical operations truck.
The house is across from the Mansfield Meadows apartment complex and the Children's Enrichment Center preschool.
Denise Lee was one of the residents at Mansfield Meadows who expressed concern about a possible narcotics chemical lab at the home.
"I'm not happy to hear that," Lee said.
Another Mansfield Meadows resident, Joel Quinn, 48, who has lived at the complex for two years, said he has talked to an elderly couple who lives at the house.
“She’s the cutest old lady and he’s the nicest guy,” Quinn said, adding that he sees the woman walking a little white dog through the complex at least twice a week.
He said he was concerned but not surprised about the possibility that a chemical lab could be at the home.
“It’s happening here, it’s happening everywhere,” Quinn said.
