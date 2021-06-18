ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man pleaded innocent Friday to charges he neglected his 5-year-old Shih Tzu.
During his appearance in Attleboro District Court, Richard Hittel, 60, of the Station Pointe Apartments on Francis Avenue, was ordered to surrender his pet dog, Gizmo.
The animal is currently being treated at the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Animal Care and Adoption Center in Boston.
Hittel is not allowed to own any other animals while the case is pending.
He was arrested Friday on a warrant obtained by the MSPCA.
The animal cruelty charges against Hittel were filed after an investigation that began in March with a complaint that he had put duct tape on the dog’s wounded front paws. Hittel denied the allegation, according to an MSPCA report.
An MSPCA officer who examined Gizmo in March found the dog was of the proper weight but was lethargic and had matted fur and overgrown nails. The dog also was also behind schedule on state-mandated vaccines, according to the report.
The officer said Gizmo was taken to an animal hospital on Wednesday after the MSPCA tried to work with Hittel over the past 3 ½ months to get the dog groomed, vaccinated and neutered.
When they took the dog, an animal welfare officer noted Gizmo was “very dirty and had a strong foul odor emanating off of him,” according to the report.
When the dog was given an exam at the hospital, a veterinarian found Gizmo was suffering from an ulcerated eye likely caused by matting, the report stated.
The officer said the MSPCA offered Hittel vouchers to pay for dog grooming but he missed three appointments they arranged for the dog since March.
Hittel declined to give the dog to another home and told officers his ex-wife was going to care for Gizmo but could not because the apartment building she lives in does now allow pets, according to the report.
Hittel declined to be represented by a court-appointed lawyer and told the court he would represent himself.
He could not be reached by The Sun Chronicle Friday afternoon for comment. A number listed for him was reported not in service.
The case was continued to August for a pretrial hearing.
