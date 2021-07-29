ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man charged with assault in a road rage incident near his home in March was sent to jail Thursday pending a dangerousness hearing next week.
Marchello R. Cappelletti, 35, of 87 Highland Ave., appeared in Attleboro District Court on a summons but was placed in custody after prosecutors filed their request for the hearing.
He pleaded innocent to assault and battery causing a serious bodily injury and is being held without bail pending the hearing Monday.
Cappelletti is accused of repeatedly punching a 29-year-old Plainville man at Route 106 and Highland Avenue on March 4, breaking his nose and a bone near and eye, according to a police report.
Before the incident became physical, the two men exchanged words at the intersection after a traffic altercation that began in Easton, according to a police report.
The alleged victim was treated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. Cappelletti was allegedly bitten in the arm during the incident but declined medical treatment, according to the report.
After recounting the sequence of events for the judge, a prosecutor said witnesses interviewed by police described the defendant as the “primary aggressor.”
His lawyer, Brian Roman of North Attleboro, protested the detention of his client, questioning why prosecutors waited until now to request a dangerousness hearing.
Roman said there have been no issues since the alleged road rage incident and that his client was issued a summons rather than being arrested by police.
He suggested there was a disagreement between police and the district attorney’s office and said his client was not a danger to anyone.
He requested the hearing be held Thursday but Judge Sharon Lalli continued it until Monday when a prosecutor said they were not ready to proceed.
Under the law, prosecutors are allowed three days to prepare for a dangerousness hearing.
A judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to continue holding the defendant without bail for up to 120 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.