MANSFIELD -- A 37-year-old local man faces drunken driving charges after he allegedly struck and killed a man standing in his yard in Sherborn Wednesday afternoon, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office said.
The driver, Joshua Patel, of 300 West St., in Mansfield, pleaded innocent in Natick District Court Thursday to motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently under the influence of alcohol, driving to endanger, speeding and failing to drive within marked lanes, according to court officials.
He was ordered held in the Middlesex County Jail on $20,000 cash bail.
Police say Patel struck a 40-year-old Sherborn man who was standing in his yard and a parked car. He allegedly got out of his car and was held at the scene until police arrived.
Patel was additionally charged with assault and battery.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
Patel was taken to an area hospital, the district attorney’s office said.
If he posts bail, Patel was ordered to stay away from witnesses and to refrain from drinking alcohol. He must submit to random testing.
His case was continued for a pretrial hearing next month.
