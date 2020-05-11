MANSFIELD -- A School Street man faces various drug and weapons charges Monday after police responded to his home for a disturbance.
Trevor Johnstun, 28, of 606 School St., was arrested shortly after police were dispatched to his home for a disturbance call about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
A woman at the home told police Johnstun allegedly made threatening statements and statements about a firearm.
The woman met police outside the house and was moved by officers to a safe distance while the street was closed to secure the area between Plymouth and Old Elm streets.
After being contacted by phone and over a loud speaker, police said Johnstun surrendered without incident. Police were able to open School Street in about 30 minutes.
Police later obtained a search warrant which was executed by detectives, members of the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council, state police and agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
As a result of the search, police seized firearms including a rifle and parts of a 9 mm weapon including a large capacity ammunition clip which, when assembled, would be a sub-machine gun, according to Police Chief Ron Sellon.
Also confiscated were various types of ammunition and a bullet-proof vest.
Johnstun was held overnight without bail pending a teleconference arraignment Monday in Attleboro District Court.
He faces 10 charges including possession of a substance alleged to be fentanyl, possession of a machine gun and various ammunition charges.
Sellon said the investigation remains ongoing.
