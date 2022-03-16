ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man was sentenced to 18 months’ probation Wednesday for the theft of about $50,000 worth of tools, collectible toys, comic books and heirlooms from an area storage company.
James E. Jones, 44, of 4 Fulton Place, was given his sentence after pleading guilty in Attleboro District Court.
He is due back in court in May for a restitution hearing to determine how much he will have to pay back to his victims.
Some of the stolen items were sold to individuals in Connecticut and Rhode Island but the vast majority of them were recovered from Jones’ apartment, according to police.
During a hearing in court Wednesday, a prosecutor said one of the victims estimated their loss at up to $35,000.
Jones has been in jail since his arrest Jan. 24.
He is “very remorseful” and learned a lesson from being in jail for the first time in his life, his lawyer, Kurt Hayes of Attleboro, said.
Jones pleaded guilty to breaking into three storage units at All-American Self-Storage at 50 Wood Ave. in Mansfield between Jan. 1 and Jan. 13.
The probation sentence was recommended by the prosecution and defense.
Jones also has a pending case in Wrentham District Court related to a break-in at Extra Space Storage at 147 Green St. in Foxboro.