ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man was placed on probation for two years Tuesday after admitting to trying to make methamphetamine at his apartment, and getting burned in the process.
Christopher G. Ellis, 37, was also ordered by Attleboro District Court Judge Daniel O’Shea to continue mental health counseling and obtain a substance abuse evaluation.
Ellis was also ordered to submit to random drug and alcohol testing and complete batterer’s counseling related to a separate domestic abuse case for which he was also sentenced to probation.
Charges of attempting to manufacture methamphetamine, distribution of butane hash oil, disturbing the peace and domestic assault and battery were all continued without a finding for two years.
Ellis suffered burns on his face, chest and arms during the incident on Sept. 25, 2018, at Copeland Crossing apartments off Route 106. He was treated at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
The fire was put out quickly and contained to Ellis’s apartment. But the 3 1/2-story, 20-unit building was evacuated and residents were displaced for hours because of the hazard the small drug lab created.
No other injuries were reported.
Inside Ellis’s apartment, investigators found lithium batteries, Sudafed cold medication, glass tubing and other materials that “were consistent with the manufacture of methamphetamine and consistent with the manufacture of butane hash oil,” Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo said.
The damage and cleaning costs were estimated at $50,000, which Ellis’s lawyer, Daniel Rich of Norton, said Ellis has no ability to pay and were likely covered by insurance.
The apartment complex owners have not sought restitution through the district attorney’s office, Azevedo said. But at her request, the judge will allow prosecutors to seek restitution at a later date, if necessary.
Ellis was living in the apartment at the time with his wife and her 6-year-old daughter, who were not home at the time of the fire.
In the domestic case, Ellis admitted there was sufficient evidence to prove he slapped his wife in the face months earlier. The two are no longer together and his wife has a restraining order against Ellis, the lawyers said during the court hearing.
The probation sentence was recommended to the judge by lawyers for both sides.
Drug possession charges and charges of reckless endangerment of a child were dismissed at the request of prosecutors as part of the disposition in the case.
Although the case was continued without a finding with probation, the judge warned Ellis he could be sent to jail for up to 2 1/2 years if he violates any of the terms of his probation.
