ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay $630 in restitution Wednesday after admitting to a road rage incident the day after Christmas last year.
Jamie T. Noonan, 30, of 802 Maple St., admitted in Attleboro District Court to smashing the driver’s side window of an SUV driven by a 72-year-old woman on School Street near the Mansfield Crossing mall, according to court records.
Misdemeanor charges of assault and malicious destruction were continued without a finding for one year with probation and payment of the restitution, according to court records.
As a condition of probation, Noonan was ordered to attend anger management classes.
The woman told police she was driving on School Street around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 26, 2022 when she beeped her horn at a car that cut in front of her.
The driver, whom she later identified as Noonan, stopped, got out and hit her driver’s side window. She was still covered with shards from the window when she drove to the police station on East Street to report the incident, according to a police report.
The woman declined to be taken to a hospital and a firefighter vacuumed the glass from inside her SUV.
Lawyers from both sides agreed on the disposition of the case which was accepted and imposed by Judge Daniel J. Hourihan.
