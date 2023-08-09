james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo

ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay $630 in restitution Wednesday after admitting to a road rage incident the day after Christmas last year.

Jamie T. Noonan, 30, of 802 Maple St., admitted in Attleboro District Court to smashing the driver’s side window of an SUV driven by a 72-year-old woman on School Street near the Mansfield Crossing mall, according to court records.

