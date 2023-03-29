james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo/

ATTLEBORO -- A Mansfield man was sentenced to a split jail term with probation Wednesday after admitting to stealing a pickup truck from a Norton gym last summer.

Michael T. Lambert, 48, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to a one-year jail term with 148 days deemed served while held in jail on bail.

