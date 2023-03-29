ATTLEBORO -- A Mansfield man was sentenced to a split jail term with probation Wednesday after admitting to stealing a pickup truck from a Norton gym last summer.
Michael T. Lambert, 48, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to a one-year jail term with 148 days deemed served while held in jail on bail.
The balance of the jail term was suspended with probation for two years with a condition that he continues substance abuse counseling.
Lambert admitted to stealing a pickup truck on June 17, 2022 from the parking lot of Planet Fitness at 175 Mansfield Ave. (Route 140), while the owner was inside the gym.
He was arrested in the Dodge Ram pickup when it was stopped a short time later by police in West Bridgewater after Norton police put out a radio broadcast about the theft, according to police.
Charges related to a small amount of alleged cocaine and a dozen licenses belonging to other individuals found in his possession were dismissed.
