MANSFIELD -- A local man has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a preteen family member and an intellectually disabled family member, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said Thursday.
Daniel Gingras, 25, was given an 8- to 10-year sentence by Judge Raffi Yessayan after pleading guilty Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court to rape and indecent assault charges.
The incidents took place in Mansfield between May 2015 and February 2018, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
“The defendant took advantage of his relationship with the victims to sexually abuse both of them. They were young and vulnerable and the defendant violated their trust by repeatedly molesting them. The facts are very disturbing and the sentence is well deserved,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said in a statement.
After his release from prison, Gingras will be on probation for 10 years with a GPS monitoring bracelet.
He will also have to register as a sex offender and obtain sex offender treatment; not have any unsupervised contact with minor children or individuals with intellectual disabilities; and not take any job or volunteer activity involving minor children and individuals with disabilities.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Thomspon.
