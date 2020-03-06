MANSFIELD — A local man was sentenced Friday to the maximum 2 ½-year jail term after admitting to having child pornography images on his computer.
Randy J. Paris, 43, pleaded guilty in Attleboro District Court to downloading 62 images of child pornography involving children as young as 3, according to a prosecutor.
A charge of distributing child pornography was dismissed.
The sentence is concurrent with a two- to four-year prison term Paris is serving for indecent assault and battery on a child younger than 14 and possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to the charges last month.
Paris has already served over 15 months of the sentence while awaiting trial.
That case was filed in Middlesex County Superior Court after Paris was arrested in January 2018 at the Shawmut Avenue apartment he shared with a girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter.
The two cases are unrelated.
Paris was arrested after state police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing sexual exploitation of children.
His arrest came after an investigation by a state police cyber crimes unit of the state Attorney General’s office.
The disposition Friday in Attleboro was agreed to by lawyers for both sides.
Under the sentencing of the case in Middlesex County, Paris will be on probation for three years after he completes his prison term. There will be several release conditions, including GPS monitoring.
Other conditions include obtaining a psychological evaluation, registering as a sex offender and having no unsupervised contact with minor children, according to court records.
