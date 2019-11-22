BOSTON — A Mansfield man was sentenced to two years in prison Friday for failing to register as a sex offender.
Lawrence Sheedy, 45, a Level 2 offender considered at minimal risk of reoffending, was also sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to five years of supervised release once he finishes his prison term, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In November 2018, Sheedy pleaded guilty to one count of failure to register as a sex offender. He was indicted in May 2018 and has been in federal custody since completing a state sentence in January 2019.
In 2004, Sheedy was convicted in Virginia of one count of sexual battery on a child less than 13 years old and sentenced to 20 years in prison, with four years to serve and the balance suspended for 20 years of probation. He was required to register as a sex offender for life and in any jurisdiction where he resided or worked. After his release from prison, Sheedy was convicted of other offenses and served additional time in prison.
In 2017, after his most recent release from prison, Sheedy left Virginia without the permission of the probation department, and moved to Massachusetts, where he lived in Mansfield and eventually worked in Foxboro.
He did not inform authorities in Virginia that he had moved, and did not register as a sex offender in Massachusetts. In March 2018, Sheedy was arrested for an unrelated state offense, and discovered to be in violation of probation out of Virginia. Law enforcement also learned that Sheedy had not registered with the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.