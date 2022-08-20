james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo/

ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man charged last year with neglecting his 5-year-old Shih Tzu has given up ownership of the dog.

Richard Hittel, 61, of Station Pointe Apartments on Francis Avenue, gave up his pet dog Gizmo Friday, 14 months after it was seized by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.