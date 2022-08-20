ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man charged last year with neglecting his 5-year-old Shih Tzu has given up ownership of the dog.
Richard Hittel, 61, of Station Pointe Apartments on Francis Avenue, gave up his pet dog Gizmo Friday, 14 months after it was seized by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Hittel was in Attleboro District Court where a lawyer for the MSPCA filed a motion for restitution to pay for the dog’s care at its Animal Care and Adoption Center in Boston.
The lawyer withdrew the request for money after Hittel agreed to give them the dog, clearing it for adoption.
He was in court Friday on a default warrant but was freed on $300 cash bail with a condition that he submits to random alcohol tests. He is prohibited from owning animals while his case is pending.
Last year, the MSPCA found the dog was the proper weight but was lethargic, had matted fur, an ulcerated eye and overgrown nails.
The animal was also behind schedule on state-mandated vaccines, according to the MSPCA, which had offered vouchers to Hittel to help care for the pet.
Hittel pleaded innocent in June 2021 to animal cruelty charges. His case was continued to October for a hearing to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.
